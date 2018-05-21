Story highlights Aaron Wise, 21, wins $1.39M

America lands first ever PGA Tour title

(CNN) Few 21-year-olds will have had a better weekend than Aaron Wise.

The American scooped a bumper $1,386,000 after winning his first ever PGA Tour title at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament in Dallas.

Wise, who was tied second behind Jason Day at Quail Hollow earlier this month, shot a closing 65 to reach 23 under and beat experienced Australian Marc Leishman by three shots.

The South African-born Wise tied for the lead after three rounds, and suffered a fitful night's sleep as his mind wandered to "what ifs?"

His focus wasn't helped when he received a text in the gym Sunday morning to say there would be a four-hour rain delay at Trinity Forest. As he tried to fill the time, his mother Karla further cluttered his thoughts with the benefits of a first PGA Tour win. Wise had to take action.