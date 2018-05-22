Story highlights Red Bull drivers tow caravans at high speeds in Holland

(CNN) Red Bull duo Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have been no strangers to big collisions this season.

The pair were forced to apologize to the entire team following a crash in last month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix that put both drivers out of the race -- one of numerous incidents that have left them well adrift in the 2018 driver standings.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said following that incident they were very much "in the doghouse," so imagine his reaction to Monday's scenes at the Zandvoort Circuit in Holland.

There the F1 stars took the track at speed in Aston Martin Vanquishes equipped with ... caravans.

And, needless to say, both were thoroughly damaged -- Ricciardo's caravan flipping upside down in a shower of debris.

