Breaking News

    Red Bull's Verstappen & Ricciardo crash again ... towing caravans

    Updated 0957 GMT (1757 HKT) May 22, 2018

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Daniel Ricciardo
    Daniel Ricciardo

      JUST WATCHED

      What was Daniel Ricciardo's first car?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What was Daniel Ricciardo's first car? 01:30

    Story highlights

    • Red Bull drivers tow caravans at high speeds in Holland
    • Ricciardo crashes out in shower of debris

    (CNN)Red Bull duo Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have been no strangers to big collisions this season.

    The pair were forced to apologize to the entire team following a crash in last month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix that put both drivers out of the race -- one of numerous incidents that have left them well adrift in the 2018 driver standings.
      Red Bull boss Christian Horner said following that incident they were very much "in the doghouse," so imagine his reaction to Monday's scenes at the Zandvoort Circuit in Holland.
      There the F1 stars took the track at speed in Aston Martin Vanquishes equipped with ... caravans.
      And, needless to say, both were thoroughly damaged -- Ricciardo's caravan flipping upside down in a shower of debris.
      Read More
      Fortunately there was a reason for the chaos -- the drivers were the main attraction at the Jumbo Racedagen demonstration event, billed as the only chance to see Verstappen driving his F1 car in the Netherlands.
      "There were a lot of people which was good to see," said the Dutchman. "Daniel's caravan is not a caravan anymore which is a good sign. It is completely destroyed! Mine is only running on one wheel now."
      The world&#39;s fastest shed
      The world's fastest shed

        JUST WATCHED

        The world's fastest shed

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      The world's fastest shed 01:16
      It was the second occasion the teammates have towed caravans with destructive consequences, having previously taken to the track at Austria's Red Bull Ring in May 2017.
      READ: Formula One drivers draw their dream circuits
      Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features
      The next leg of this season's F1 World Championship will take place on the narrow streets of Monaco this weekend, where such reckless driving will surely have more serious consequences.