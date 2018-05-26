Story highlights
- Real Madrid wins record extending 13th title
- Gareth Bale nets winner on sublime overhead kick
- Liverpool keeper Loris Karius struggles
- Liverpool talisman Mo Salah leaves game in first half with shoulder injury
(CNN)Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in an eventful Champions League final Saturday to become the first team in 42 years to win European football's top club competition in three straight seasons.
No team, either, has won more than Real Madrid's 13 titles.
Substitute Gareth Bale scored twice, including the winner in the 64th minute in Kiev with a sublime overhead kick to cap a wild 13 minutes in the second half.
It began when Karim Benzema netted the opener for Real Madrid in bizarre circumstances.
Liverpool keeper Loris Karius' throw-out to a teammate was well read by Benzema and the Frenchman stuck out his right leg and poked the ball into the gaping net.
Seemingly deflated after losing talisman Mo Salah in the first half, Liverpool responded four minutes later when Sadio Mane flicked the ball past Keylor Navas from a Dejan Lovren header.
But there was no more coming back for Liverpool late in the affair at the Olympic Stadium. Karius was at fault on Bale's second in the 83rd minute, beaten from distance with a clear view of the Welshman's strike.
Salah left in tears in the 30th minute after injuring his left shoulder in a challenge with defender Sergio Ramos and his participation in the World Cup may be in doubt.
Zinedine Zidane has now won all eight finals he has managed for Real Madrid, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lost for the seventh time in eight finals.
