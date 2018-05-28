Liverpool to sign Monaco's Fabinho

(CNN) Liverpool have agreed to sign Monaco midfielder Fabinho, the English Premier League team said.

The Brazlian, 24, who is to move to Anfield on July 1, is to be transferred in a deal that could be worth more than $50 million, reports said.

"I am really excited about this move," Fabinho told Liverpool's website. "This is something that I always wanted -- this is a giant of a team."

"Liverpool are in a league that is probably the best in the world, so there were many positive points for me to choose to come and I am very, very happy to be here.

Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League last season and reached the Champions League final.

