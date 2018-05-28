Story highlights Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Champions League final

(CNN) Police are investigating death threats made to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after two of his mistakes played a major part in the English Premier League side's 3-1 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old German and his family have been the focus of social media threats and hate messages after Saturday's match in Kiev, Ukraine.

"The force takes social media posts of this nature extremely seriously and any offenses identified will be investigated," said a statement from Merseyside Police, which covers the Liverpool region.

"Merseyside Police would like to remind social media users than any offenses including malicious communications and threatening behavior will be investigated."