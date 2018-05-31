(CNN) His case has gripped and outraged a nation, but it looks like Paolo Guerrero will play for Peru at the 2018 World Cup after all.

Banned for 14 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for an alleged drugs violation only last week, Peru's all-time top scorer has now been cleared to travel to Russia with his teammates.

In a remarkable turnaround, Guerrero was granted a stay of execution Wednesday by the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland.

It means his ban will remain in place but crucially be delayed until after the tournament's conclusion in July.

Guerrero thanked those that had supported his cause and expressed relief that the "unjust sanction" had been lifted, terming it "at least partial justice."

