Many women with common breast cancer can safely skip chemo, study says

(CNN) About 70% of women diagnosed with the early stages of one of the most common forms of breast cancer might not need chemotherapy as part of treatment, according to the results of a long-awaited study presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago Sunday.

The study, published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine , analyzed how well a widely used genetic test assessed cancer risk, based on 21 genes linked with breast cancer recurrence.

"These data confirm that using a 21-gene expression test to assess the risk of cancer recurrence can spare women unnecessary treatment if the test indicates that chemotherapy is not likely to provide benefit," lead author Dr. Joseph A. Sparano, associate director for clinical research at the Albert Einstein Cancer Center, said in a statement. The study was sponsored by the National Cancer Institute and led by the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group.

"I'm delighted," said Dr. Otis Brawley, chief medical and scientific officer for the American Cancer Society, who was not part of the study. "I've been worried for a long time about unnecessary treatment for cancer, and unnecessary side effects from chemotherapy.

"Now with these genomic tests, we are finding that we have multiple types of breast cancer, perhaps several dozen," said Brawley, "and we are being able to tailor our therapies to the type of breast cancer every woman has."

