(CNN) There are 736 players going to the World Cup, but it's the absentees that are grabbing all the headlines in the run-up to Russia 2018.

Notably Germany's Leroy Sane, who given the season he's had with English Premier League winners Manchester City, must be wondering why he will sweating on a beach rather than on the pitches of Russia during the competition.

On Monday, the 22-year-old Sane, who tormented defenders both in the Premier League and the Champions League in Pep Guardiola's free-scoring team last season, was omitted by Germany coach Joachim Loew.

"Leroy has a huge amount of talent and he will be back in again because from September we will redouble our work with him," Loew told reporters. "But in his games with the national team he hasn't quite done the business."

