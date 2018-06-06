Maria Sharapova hits brick wall in shape of Garbine Muguruza

Story highlights Two-time champion Maria Sharapova out of French Open

Loses quarterfinal 6-2 6-1 to Garbine Muguruza

Will play world No.1 Simona Halep in semifinal

(CNN) She escaped a clash with old rival Serena Williams but Maria Sharapova came up against a brick wall in the shape of Garbine Muguruza in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Two-time champion Sharapova was gifted a walkover when Williams pulled out injured ahead of their last-16 tie, but the Russian's Paris progress came to a crashing halt with a 6-2 6-1 defeat by Spain's 2016 winner Muguruza.

Sharapova was back at Roland Garros for the first time since a 15-month suspension for testing positive for the banned heart drug meldonium ended last April, but her comeback has been beset by injury and she has been well short of the form that delivered five grand slam singles titles.

The 31-year-old made 27 unforced errors compared with third-seed Muguruza's 15 and took 29 minutes to win her first game of the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 24-year-old Muguruza, who won the French Open two years ago and added the Wimbledon title a year later, wrapped up victory in just 70 minutes for her first win against Sharapova in four matches.

