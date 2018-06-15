Story highlights Indian tea-seller Patra has painted house in Argentina's colors

New Delhi (CNN) In the cricket-obsessed country of India, who would expect to find a shrine to footballer Lionel Messi?

Shib Sankar Patra, a tea-seller in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, is a devout supporter of the Argentine football team. He has painted his entire three-storey house in the colors of the country's flag. Posters of Messi paper the walls of his home.

In 2009 Patra painted his home blue and white ahead of Messi's visit to India.

Patra's passion for football matches the history of his hometown, which hosts one of Asia's oldest football clubs, Mohun Bagan.

