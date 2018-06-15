Breaking News

    US Open: Dustin Johnson leads as Woods, Spieth, McIlroy miss cut

    By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

    Updated 0035 GMT (0835 HKT) June 16, 2018

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    &lt;strong&gt;Day two:&lt;/strong&gt; Then and now. World No.1 Dustin Johnson led by four at halfway as former top-ranked Tiger Woods missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    Day two: Then and now. World No.1 Dustin Johnson led by four at halfway as former top-ranked Tiger Woods missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Johnson was imperious, carding a 67 to surge to four under -- the only player under par after two torrid days on Long Island.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    Johnson was imperious, carding a 67 to surge to four under -- the only player under par after two torrid days on Long Island.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    Woods, the champion 10 years ago, was looking to make amends for a poor opening round but the three-time winner slipped further back in his first US Open since 2015.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    Woods, the champion 10 years ago, was looking to make amends for a poor opening round but the three-time winner slipped further back in his first US Open since 2015.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    Rory McIlroy improved on his opening 80 with a round of 70 but still missed the cut by two Friday.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    Rory McIlroy improved on his opening 80 with a round of 70 but still missed the cut by two Friday.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Jordan Spieth made a late scramble to make the cut with four straight birdies but he missed a short putt on the last to ensure an early checkout from Long Island.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    Jordan Spieth made a late scramble to make the cut with four straight birdies but he missed a short putt on the last to ensure an early checkout from Long Island.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Phil Mickelson made the weekend and will play in front of his adoring New York crowds on his 48th birthday Saturday as he chases the one major he needs to complete the set.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    Phil Mickelson made the weekend and will play in front of his adoring New York crowds on his 48th birthday Saturday as he chases the one major he needs to complete the set.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    England&#39;s Ian Poulter inched to within one shot of Johnson but made a triple-bogey on the 17th and added a bogey on 18 to undo all his good work.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    England's Ian Poulter inched to within one shot of Johnson but made a triple-bogey on the 17th and added a bogey on 18 to undo all his good work.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    England&#39;s Tommy Fleetwood, the world No. 12, fired the best round of the week so far with a 66 to reach one over, beating Thursday&#39;s best score by three strokes.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    England's Tommy Fleetwood, the world No. 12, fired the best round of the week so far with a 66 to reach one over, beating Thursday's best score by three strokes.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    &lt;strong&gt;Day one:&lt;/strong&gt; A stiff breeze and the savage Shinnecock Hills course on Long Island shredded the nerves and the hopes of some of golf&#39;s top stars on day one of the US Open.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    Day one: A stiff breeze and the savage Shinnecock Hills course on Long Island shredded the nerves and the hopes of some of golf's top stars on day one of the US Open.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    World No.1 and 2016 champion Dustin Johnson was one of only four players to finish under par out of a field of 156. The big-hitting American shot 69 to share a four-way tie for the lead.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    World No.1 and 2016 champion Dustin Johnson was one of only four players to finish under par out of a field of 156. The big-hitting American shot 69 to share a four-way tie for the lead.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Englishman Ian Poulter was another on one under despite labeling it &quot;extremely difficult.&quot;
    Photos: US Open 2018
    Englishman Ian Poulter was another on one under despite labeling it "extremely difficult."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    Former world No.1 Tiger Woods, playing his first US Open since 2015 after back surgeries, drew huge crowds at the historic Hamptons venue.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    Former world No.1 Tiger Woods, playing his first US Open since 2015 after back surgeries, drew huge crowds at the historic Hamptons venue.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    Woods, who won the last of his 14 majors 10 years ago, was under the cosh from the start, amassing a triple-bogey seven at the first and adding a bogey at the second.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    Woods, who won the last of his 14 majors 10 years ago, was under the cosh from the start, amassing a triple-bogey seven at the first and adding a bogey at the second.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    The 42-year-old Woods fought back to reach the turn at three over but let slip two double bogeys on the back nine and ended with an eight-over 78.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    The 42-year-old Woods fought back to reach the turn at three over but let slip two double bogeys on the back nine and ended with an eight-over 78.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    Rory McIlroy (left), Jordan Spieth (center) and Phil Mickelson formed a big-name trio on Thursday morning but the supergroup couldn&#39;t hit the right notes.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    Rory McIlroy (left), Jordan Spieth (center) and Phil Mickelson formed a big-name trio on Thursday morning but the supergroup couldn't hit the right notes.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    McIlroy, the 2011 champion, struggled to an opening 80, which at 10 over par was his worse score in a major.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    McIlroy, the 2011 champion, struggled to an opening 80, which at 10 over par was his worse score in a major.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    Spieth, the 2015 winner, took 78, while six-time runner-up Mickelson shot 77 as he chases the final leg of the career grand slam.
    Photos: US Open 2018
    Spieth, the 2015 winner, took 78, while six-time runner-up Mickelson shot 77 as he chases the final leg of the career grand slam.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    Dustin Johnson Tiger Woods US Open Shinnecock Hills day twoDustin Johnson US Open Shinnecock Hills day twoTiger Woods US Open Shinnecock Hills day twoRory McIlroy US OPen day twoJordan spieth US Open day twoPhil Mickelson US Open day two Ian Poulter US OPenTommy Fleetwood US Open day twoUS Open Shinnecock Hills general viewDustin Johnson US Open day oneIan Poulter US Open day oneTiger Woods tee shot US Open Shinnecock Hills day oneTiger Woods US Open day one chip firstTiger Woods US Open Shinnecock Hills teaseJordan Spieth Rory McIlroy Phil Mickelson US Open day oneRory McIlroy US Open day one Jordan Spieth Phil Mickelson US Open day one

    Story highlights

    • Dustin Johnson leads by four at halfway in US Open
    • Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman tie for second
    • Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth miss cut

    (CNN)He showed why he is ranked the best in the world as Dustin Johnson surged into a four-shot lead heading into the weekend of the 118th US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

    The 33-year-old was the only player left under par after another challenging day which claimed the scalps of Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy on Long Island.
      The 2016 champion shot a round of 67 through a burst of cold morning rain to set the bar at four under par ahead of fellow American Scott Piercy, the runner-up two years ago, and compatriot Charley Hoffman.
      As rain gave way to a still, warm afternoon conducive to scoring, Johnson was hunted down by a pair of Englishmen in New York. But Ian Poulter undid all the effort of clawing to within one shot of the lead with a triple-bogey on his penultimate hole, while Justin Rose ended with two bogeys to finish alongside his countryman on one over.
      Another Englishman Tommy Fleetwood shot the low round of the week -- a 66 -- to also finish on one over with former Open champion Henrik Stenson and defending US Open champion Brooks Koepka.
      Read More
      READ: Savage Shinnecock humbles game's top stars

      'Patience a virtue'

      Phil Mickelson, still searching for a first US Open win to complete the set of all four majors after six runner-up spots, carded a one-under 69 to inch to six over, two shots inside the cut. Mickelson has been runner-up in four US Opens in the New York area, including at Shinnecock Hills in 2004, and is a firm favorite of the local crowds who would love nothing more than a trademark charge on his 48th birthday Saturday.
      But the tournament for now is in the hands of Johnson, who has married an impressive short game with his prodigious length to open up a sizeable gap after sharing a four-way tie for the lead after round one.
      Johnson was reminiscent of playing partner Woods in his prime as he strode the fairways in complete control, seemingly impervious to the trials befalling others. He carded just one bogey and four birdies, including a monster 45-foot effort across the green of the short seventh.
      The key, he said, was not getting angry.
      "It's a tough golf course, tough conditions, so it's very important to stay patient all day," he said.
      "Why am I going to get upset about a bad shot I hit? I do it every day when I play. So you just got to go find it and hit it again."
      READ: Feisty fans and fiery course spice up legend of Shinnecock
      Tiger Woods&#39; ideal day: &#39;Caddyshack,&#39; oatmeal?
      Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

        JUST WATCHED

        Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal? 01:35

      'Can't fake it'

      Woods, playing his first US Open since 2015 after multiple back surgeries, resumed at eight over, looking to make some amends for Thursday's disappointing opening round. A birdie at his first hole, the 10th, suggested he was in the mood to claw his way back up the leaderboard on the 10th anniversary of his 14th and last major title.
      He also birdied the 16th but two bogeys canceled out his good work to reach the turn level par for the day, and he hit the buffers early in the back nine.
      He made a double bogey on the first hole -- scene of Thursday's opening triple -- and also bogeyed the short second to plummet to 11 over.
      Another shot went on the sixth, but like the Woods of old he kept fighting to the end and closed with back-to-back birdies to end 10 over.
      "I'm not very happy the way I played and the way I putted," Woods told reporters.
      "You don't win major championships by kind of slapping all around the place and missing putts. You have to be on.
      "You just can't fake it at a major championship."
      How well does Rory McIlroy know his career?
      How well does Rory McIlroy know his career?

        JUST WATCHED

        How well does Rory McIlroy know his career?

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      How well does Rory McIlroy know his career? 01:37

      'Sour taste'

      McIlroy, who won the last of his four majors in 2014, had effectively played himself out of the tournament with that career-worst major round of 80 Thursday, and despite improving by 10 shots he was still comfortably outside the cut at 10 over.
      "I felt like my game was good coming in here. I just felt like I was blown away by the wind Thursday," he told Sky Sports.
      His playing partner Spieth began the day eight over and had slipped to 11 over after 11 holes before four straight pars set up a late scramble to make the cut. But back-to-back bogeys to finish punched an early ticket home for the three-time major champion who will defend his British Open title at Carnoustie next month.
      Poulter was fuming with himself after following his triple-bogey with a bogey at the last as he chases a first major title following second in the British Open in 2008.
      "Finishing like that is really disappointing," he told Sky Sports.
      Visit CNN.com/golf for more news, features and videos
      "It's a sour taste to what was a great day. Up to that point I felt very in control. It's frustrating to finish like that but I'm not going to think about it.
      "I'm up there hunting in a major so I'm doing the right thing."