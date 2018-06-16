Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese commentator goes wild over CR7

(CNN) The whistle blew. There was a chance. One final chance. This is what Portugal had been waiting for.

Having come from behind twice, following a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, Spain was leading their Iberian rivals 3-2 and looked likely to take three points in their opening World Cup group game as the minutes ticked down to full-time.

Then Spanish defender Gerard Pique clattered into the Real Madrid superstar on the edge of the box to concede a free-kick.

Ronaldo picked himself up and went in search of the ball. Placing it down in position, he strode a few steps back and took up his customary stance; legs wide, arms tense, body rigid, breathing in and out hard.

Portuguese fans both in the stadium and back home held their collective breath. The tension was palpable.

Read More