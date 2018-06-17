(CNN) After finishing second in Madrid last month, it was sweet success for Nicola Philippaerts as he clinched his first win on the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) in Cascais, Portugal on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Belgian beat compatriot Gregory Wathelet, the winner in Shanghai earlier in the season, by almost one-and-a-half seconds in an eight-horse jump-off on the Portuguese Riviera. Spain's Eduardo Alvarez Aznar finished third, 1.8 seconds back.

"My horse just jumped unbelievable," Philippaerts said about H&M Harley vd Bisschop, his 11-year-old Belgian-bred grey gelding.

Sharp turn

Head-to-head television pictures showed Philippaerts, the son of four-time Belgian Olympian Ludo Philippaerts, had won by the third jump of the course set by Frank Rothenberger with a tight turn. He extended his lead over Wathelet by the penultimate fence with another sharp turn in the vast grassy arena on a cool and windy evening, where temperatures in the evening dipped to as low as 18 degrees Celsius (65 Fahrenheit).

