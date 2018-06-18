Story highlights Carlson hopes to become the first American to row solo across the North Atlantic

He estimates the expedition will be between 50-60 days

(CNN) In between teaching biology and psychology classes, grading his student's papers and revamping lesson plans, high school teacher Bryce Carlson is an extreme sport athlete, weaving in a few hours of volume-based endurance and muscle training into his daily routine.

And his next athletic challenge is a massive one.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old Carlson, who teaches at the Seven Hills School in Cincinnati, Ohio, will begin what he says will be a 50-60 day expedition to become the first American to row solo, unsupported across the North Atlantic Ocean from Newfoundland, Canada to Penzance, England.

According to Carlson, 31 other people have tried to row the same North Atlantic route solo and unsupported, but only half have been successful. It's a daunting task, but one that he says he is fully prepared for.

The 5-foot-11-inch Carlson is no stranger to extreme endurance events. In 2014, he completed the 152-mile Spartathalon -- a famous ultramarathon from Athens to Sparti in Greece. And in 2015, he ran nearly a marathon a day for almost five straight months.

