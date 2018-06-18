Saudi World Cup players land safely after apparent engine fire

Story highlights Saudi plane suffers "technical failure"

Plane lands safely in Rostov-on-Don

No injuries reported

(CNN) A plane carrying Saudi Arabia's World Cup squad suffered an apparent engine fire before it arrived safely in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

"The fire was merely an accident" read one tweet from the national team's verified account while another said the team was "heading to their residence safely."

Video circulating on social media showed what appeared to be a fire on the wing of an aircraft.

📄 | Press Release



According to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, all the Saudi national team players have arrived safely in Rostov-on-Don this afternoon to play against Uruguay, and currently are staying in their residence, and that the fire was merely an accident. pic.twitter.com/ai67skC1Kp — Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) June 18, 2018

📄| The Saudi Arabian Football Federation would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they're heading to their residence safely. — Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) June 18, 2018

A series of follow up posts showed Saudi players calmly disembarking the plane and then later arriving at a hotel in Rostov-on-Don.

The plane was was provided by the the International Air Transport Association (IATA) organizational committee for the teams participating in the World Cup, the Saudi Football Federation later said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Read More