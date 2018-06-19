Japan seals historic win over 10-man Colombia

Story highlights Colombia 1-2 Japan

(CNN) It was a match which had plenty of talking points -- a first red card of the World Cup, a penalty, a clever freekick and a historic first win for Japan over Colombia as the Blue Samurai beat the South American team 2-1 in their opening World Cup match.

In making the perfect start to their campaign, Japan became the first Asian country to defeat a South American team at a World Cup and ended the day leading one of the most intriguing groups in the tournament.

Senegal's 2-1 victory over Poland in Group H's second game of the day further boosted Japan's hopes of progressing to the knockout stages -- though Poland and Colombia will be expected to improve after disappointing on Tuesday.

Senegal's success was the first victory by an African team at Russia 2018.

A sending off within minutes