(CNN) An electric speed boat built by British car manufacturer Jaguar using Formula E technology has smashed a decade-old world speed record.

The battery-powered Jaguar Vector V20E last week broke the outright world and national electric speed mark as it reached an average speed of 88.61 mph (142.60 kph) while racing on a one-,kilometer-long course on Coniston Water in the English Lake District.

Piloted by Jaguar Vector co-founder and technical director Peter Dredge, the V20E broke the previous electric benchmark of 76.8mph set in 2008.

