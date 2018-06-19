Photos: Meghan and Harry arrive at Royal Ascot with the Queen The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Royal Ascot in a horse-drawn carriage, part of the famous royal procession that begins each day of racing at the Berkshire course west of London. The prestigious event is the jewel in the crown of the British Flat racing calendar. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Meghan and Harry arrive at Royal Ascot with the Queen Harry and Meghan, who were married at Windsor Castle last month, attended the race meet to present the winning trophy for the St James's Palace Stakes.

Photos: Meghan and Harry arrive at Royal Ascot with the Queen Queen Elizabeth II is a big horse racing fan and never misses Royal Ascot. The tradition of riding by carriage through the Golden Gates and up Ascot's Straight Mile to open each day of racing was first introduced by King George IV in 1825.

Photos: Meghan and Harry arrive at Royal Ascot with the Queen Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, sat next to his uncle, the Earl of Wessex, in the third carriage in the royal procession. During the five-day event, top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course.

Photos: Meghan and Harry arrive at Royal Ascot with the Queen The Duchess of Sussex opted for a cream dress. Royal Ascot is known for high fashion, designer hats and pageantry. Horse racing has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711.

Photos: Meghan and Harry arrive at Royal Ascot with the Queen Harry and Meghan, who were married at Windsor Castle one month ago, were all smiles as they arrived at the racecourse.

Photos: Meghan and Harry arrive at Royal Ascot with the Queen Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, rode in the second carriage during the royal procession.

Photos: Meghan and Harry arrive at Royal Ascot with the Queen This year Queen Elizabeth wore a bright yellow outfit for the first day of Royal Ascot.