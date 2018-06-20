World Cup reporter sexually assaulted on live TV

(CNN) A female journalist reporting at the World Cup in Russia was sexually assaulted live on air and later posted video of the incident on social media.

Julieth González Therán was reporting from the city of Saransk for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's Spanish news channel Friday when she was harassed by a man who quickly ran off.

The Colombian reporter was talking on camera when the man grabbed her breast and kissed her cheek.

González Therán maintained her composure and finished her report.

"I had been at the scene for two hours to prepare for the broadcast and there had been no interruptions," she told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

