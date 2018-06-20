(CNN) Harry and Meghan's big day may have been crowned the event of the year, but it was England's victory against Tunisia in the World Cup at Russia 2018 that broke UK television records.

At its peak over 18 million viewers were watching the game, according to the BBC, which broadcast the game.

"Monday's game in Volgograd, which had a 69.2% audience share at its peak, beat May's royal wedding," said the BBC. The match had a dramatic finale with England captain Harry Kane heading in a stoppage-time goal to secure a 2-1 win.

Now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the royal couple's highly publicized event peaked at 13.1 million people just after 1pm, according to the BBC.

England's win over Tunisia also delivered a record live audience for an online BBC programme, with three million requests to stream it.