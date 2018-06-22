French Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc fueled by memory of Jules Bianchi

(CNN) The return of the French Grand Prix after a 10-year absence will be an emotional occasion for all involved, especially so for young starlet Charles Leclerc.

The 20-year-old Sauber driver will take to the track aiming to score points for himself, his team and also for the memory of his close friend and mentor Jules Bianchi

Bianchi, who was tragically killed at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2014, never got the chance to compete in an F1 grand prix in his homeland, and now his father Philippe is looking forward to seeing Leclerc carry the memory of his son onto the Circuit Paul Ricard this weekend.

"It's a beautiful thing to see Charles racing," Bianchi senior told CNN.

'I wanted to same for Jules and now every time someone speaks about Charles they remember Jules because they were so close."

