(CNN) Belgium duo Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored two goals each in the 5-2 World Cup rout of Tunisia in Moscow.

In a high tempo game, Lukaku bagged a second consecutive brace, taking him to seven goals in his last four international games, while captain Hazard notched his first goals of the tournament in a dominant performance for the Red Devils.

Cursed by the "Golden Generation" tag for their last two international tournaments, Belgium have been seen as underachievers given the wealth of talent at their disposal.

But their convincing start in Russia -- Roberto Martinez's side have scored eight goals in two games -- will hold critics at bay for the moment, with their biggest test coming in the final group game against England this Thursday.

The win leaves Belgium on the brink of securing their place in the knockout stages, while Tunisia are all-but-out of the tournament, needing Panama to beat England on Sunday to maintain even the smallest shred of hope of reaching the knockout rounds.

