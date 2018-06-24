Mo Salah considering quitting Egypt national team

(CNN) Mo Salah is considering quitting the Egyptian national team due to his unhappiness over what has happened in Chechnya, where the team was based during the World Cup at Russia 2018, a source close to the Liverpool forward has told CNN.

Last season Salah became an international star — ranked alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. — due to his goalscoring feats for Liverpool, who he helped reach the Champions League final.

Salah was injured in that game against Real Madrid and subsequently missed Egypt's opening World Cup match against Uruguay, though he played and scored in the 3-1 defeat by hosts Russia.

But as he struggled for fitness a picture of Salah walking beside Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov became a major talking point at the World Cup. The Egyptian football media team was not immediately available for comment.

Salah scored a penalty in Egypt's 3-1 World Cup defeat by Russia.

Kadyrov, leader of Chechnya since 2004, has stifled any form of dissent, subduing the separatist movement that fought the Russian army for nearly two decades.

