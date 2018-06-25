(CNN) Egyptian football fans are backing star player Mohamed Salah after it was revealed he is ready to quit the national team over his anger at being photographed with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

On Sunday it was revealed the Liverpool star was considering ending his international career over his disappointment at what has happened in Chechnya, where the team has been based during the World Cup at Russia 2018, a source close to the forward told CNN.

Football fans across Egypt reacted to the news of Salah's potential decision by using the hashtag "I'm with Salah" and backing his discomfort over becoming embroiled in politics.

Many supporters laid the blame at the feet of the Egyptian Football Association and have begged that it stops using Salah for political means.

The top trending hashtag in Egypt is #انا_مع_صلاح (I'm with Salah). The tweets are heartbreaking as Egyptians tell @MoSalah the hope he gives them, why Egypt needs him, and yet they understand his plight (as it's repeatedly said to him): "It's dangerous to be loved in Egypt." https://t.co/oOEFK62En3 — Amro Ali (@_amroali) June 24, 2018

#انا_مع_صلاح

Don't leave us salah 👑

You're the best thing in this country without you we are nothing 💙💙@MoSalah pic.twitter.com/P0tErdTgPN — Esraa Mohamed Ayman (@EsraaMohamedAy3) June 24, 2018

We understand if you can't represent Egypt again, and we'll always support you against who want to destroying your image. You are the dream of 100 million.#انا_مع_صلاح pic.twitter.com/o3OLe7LPx3 — Zezo Vić 🇵🇸 (@zezo325) June 24, 2018