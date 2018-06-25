Breaking News

World Cup 2018

    Luis Suarez scores as Uruguay tops Group A with victory over Russia

    Updated 1648 GMT (0048 HKT) June 25, 2018

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Colombian forward Falcao celebrates after scoring during his country&#39;s match against Poland. Colombia won, 3-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Colombian forward Falcao celebrates after scoring during his country's match against Poland. Colombia won, 3-0.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 85
    Yerry Mina of Colombia scores his team&#39;s first goal during its World Cup match against Poland.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Yerry Mina of Colombia scores his team's first goal during its World Cup match against Poland.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 85
    A Colombia fan poses before the Poland v. Colombia match on Sunday, March 24.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A Colombia fan poses before the Poland v. Colombia match on Sunday, March 24.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 85
    Senegal players huddle up before the second half of their match Sunday against Japan.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Senegal players huddle up before the second half of their match Sunday against Japan.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 85
    Japan&#39;s supporters cheer for their team during their match with Senegal. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Japan's supporters cheer for their team during their match with Senegal. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 85
    England fans in South London celebrate as they watch the broadcast of the match Sunday between England and Panama. England won, 6-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    England fans in South London celebrate as they watch the broadcast of the match Sunday between England and Panama. England won, 6-1.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 85
    England&#39;s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dives to try to make a save.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dives to try to make a save.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 85
    Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a penalty for his team&#39;s second goal against Panama. Kane scored three goals, making him the leading scorer in the game.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a penalty for his team's second goal against Panama. Kane scored three goals, making him the leading scorer in the game.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 85
    Panama players gather after their defeat.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Panama players gather after their defeat.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 85
    Toni Kroos of Germany celebrates with Mario Gomez, left, after scoring his team&#39;s winning goal against Sweden on Saturday, June 23.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Toni Kroos of Germany celebrates with Mario Gomez, left, after scoring his team's winning goal against Sweden on Saturday, June 23.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 85
    Toni Kroos scores the winning goal in the match against Sweden. Germany won 2-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Toni Kroos scores the winning goal in the match against Sweden. Germany won 2-1.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 85
    Mexico&#39;s Edson Álvarez and South Korea&#39;s Ki Sung-yueng argue as Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa lies in pain on Saturday, June 23.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Mexico's Edson Álvarez and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng argue as Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa lies in pain on Saturday, June 23.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 85
    Mexico celebrates after Carlos Vela scored the team&#39;s opening goal against South Korea.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Mexico celebrates after Carlos Vela scored the team's opening goal against South Korea.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 85
    South Korea&#39;s Lee Yong, left, duels for the ball with Mexico&#39;s Hirving Lozano.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    South Korea's Lee Yong, left, duels for the ball with Mexico's Hirving Lozano.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 85
    A Mexican fan waits for the start of the Group F match against South Korea.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A Mexican fan waits for the start of the Group F match against South Korea.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 85
    Belgium&#39;s Romelu Lukaku scores against Tunisia on Saturday, June 23.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores against Tunisia on Saturday, June 23.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 85
    Eden Hazard of Belgium celebrates after scoring against Tunisia.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Eden Hazard of Belgium celebrates after scoring against Tunisia.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 85
    Players watch the ball during a match between Belgium and Tunisia.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Players watch the ball during a match between Belgium and Tunisia.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 85
    Belgium&#39;s Jan Vertonghen, left, and Tunisia&#39;s Wahbi Khazri challenge for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, left, and Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri challenge for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 85
    Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Serbia on Friday, June 22.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Serbia on Friday, June 22.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 85
    Swiss players defend Serbia&#39;s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Swiss players defend Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 85
    Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball over Milinkovic-Savic.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball over Milinkovic-Savic.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 85
    Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo kicks the ball during the 2-0 victory over Iceland on Friday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo kicks the ball during the 2-0 victory over Iceland on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 85
    Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Iceland.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Iceland.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 85
    Iceland fans perform their famous viking clap.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Iceland fans perform their famous viking clap.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 85
    Neymar celebrates his last-second goal that finished off Brazil&#39;s 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Neymar celebrates his last-second goal that finished off Brazil's 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 85
    Neymar taps in his goal late in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Neymar taps in his goal late in the match.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 85
    Croatian players celebrate the second goal in their 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday, June 21. The victory clinched them a spot in the knockout stage.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Croatian players celebrate the second goal in their 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday, June 21. The victory clinched them a spot in the knockout stage.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 85
    Croatia&#39;s Luka Modric is tackled by Argentina&#39;s Nicolas Tagliafico.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Croatia's Luka Modric is tackled by Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 85
    Willy Caballero is dejected after his flubbed clearance gifted Croatia its first goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Willy Caballero is dejected after his flubbed clearance gifted Croatia its first goal.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 85
    France&#39;s Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann after scoring against Peru on Thursday. It was the only goal of the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    France's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann after scoring against Peru on Thursday. It was the only goal of the match.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 85
    Peru&#39;s Andre Carrillo is challenged by French players Paul Pogba, left, and N&#39;Golo Kante.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Peru's Andre Carrillo is challenged by French players Paul Pogba, left, and N'Golo Kante.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 85
    A Peruvian supporter waits for the start of the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A Peruvian supporter waits for the start of the match.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 85
    Australia&#39;s Robbie Kruse, foreground, and Denmark&#39;s Henrik Dalsgaard go for a header during the teams&#39; 1-1 draw on Thursday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Australia's Robbie Kruse, foreground, and Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard go for a header during the teams' 1-1 draw on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 85
    Australia&#39;s Joshua Risdon jumps over Thomas Delaney.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Australia's Joshua Risdon jumps over Thomas Delaney.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 85
    Spain&#39;s Diego Costa, right, celebrates with teammate Isco after scoring against Iran on Wednesday, June 20. Spain won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Spain's Diego Costa, right, celebrates with teammate Isco after scoring against Iran on Wednesday, June 20. Spain won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 85
    A fan has his face painted with the colors of the Spanish flag on Wednesday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A fan has his face painted with the colors of the Spanish flag on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 85
    Referee Andres Cunha speaks with Iranian midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi during the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Referee Andres Cunha speaks with Iranian midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi during the match.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 85
    Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal&#39;s 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday. It was his tournament-leading fourth goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday. It was his tournament-leading fourth goal.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 85
    Uruguay fans cheer outside the stadium before the match with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Uruguay fans cheer outside the stadium before the match with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 85
    Saudi Arabia&#39;s Fahad Al-Muwallad, left, challenges Uruguay&#39;s Diego Godin.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Saudi Arabia's Fahad Al-Muwallad, left, challenges Uruguay's Diego Godin.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 85
    Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Uruguay in the 23rd minute on Wednesday. It was the only goal of the match, and the final result means Uruguay and Russia will both advance to the tournament&#39;s knockout stage.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Uruguay in the 23rd minute on Wednesday. It was the only goal of the match, and the final result means Uruguay and Russia will both advance to the tournament's knockout stage.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 85
    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring a penalty on Tuesday, June 19. Russia won, however, by a final score of 3-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring a penalty on Tuesday, June 19. Russia won, however, by a final score of 3-1.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 85
    Egypt&#39;s Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia&#39;s Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egypt's Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 85
    Russia&#39;s first goal came when the ball deflected off Egypt&#39;s Ahmed Fathi.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russia's first goal came when the ball deflected off Egypt's Ahmed Fathi.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 85
    Members of the Senegal team celebrate after defeating Poland 2-1 in their match on Tuesday, June 19.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Members of the Senegal team celebrate after defeating Poland 2-1 in their match on Tuesday, June 19.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 85
    Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia&#39;s Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia's Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 85
    The referee shows a red card to Colombia&#39;s Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    The referee shows a red card to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 85
    English players celebrate Harry Kane&#39;s first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday, June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    English players celebrate Harry Kane's first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday, June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 85
    A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 85
    Belgium&#39;s Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama&#39;s Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener Monday. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium&#39;s 3-0 victory.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Belgium's Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener Monday. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium's 3-0 victory.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 85
    Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 85
    Sweden&#39;s Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea&#39;s Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden&#39;s 1-0 victory on Monday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Sweden's Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden's 1-0 victory on Monday.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 85
    Switzerland&#39;s Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 85
    Brazil&#39;s Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland&#39;s Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 85
    Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 85
    Mexico&#39;s Hirving Lozano, left, celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring the only goal in the upset victory over Germany on June 17. Germany won the World Cup in 2014.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Mexico's Hirving Lozano, left, celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring the only goal in the upset victory over Germany on June 17. Germany won the World Cup in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 85
    Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 85
    Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 85
    Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica&#39;s opening match against Serbia on June 17. Serbia won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica's opening match against Serbia on June 17. Serbia won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 85
    Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 85
    Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 85
    Denmark&#39;s Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru on June 16. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru on June 16. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 85
    Peru&#39;s Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark&#39;s Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Peru's Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark's Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 85
    Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland on June 16. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland on June 16. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 85
    Messi and Iceland&#39;s Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Messi and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 85
    Fans of France share a kiss before the team&#39;s opening match with Australia on June 16.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans of France share a kiss before the team's opening match with Australia on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 85
    French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. His shot deflected off an Australian for the match-winning goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. His shot deflected off an Australian for the match-winning goal.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 85
    Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
    Hide Caption
    69 of 85
    Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal&#39;s Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
    Hide Caption
    70 of 85
    Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain&#39;s manager. The former captain took over two days ago when &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/13/sport/julen-lopetegui-real-madrid-spain-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain's manager. The former captain took over two days ago when Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.
    Hide Caption
    71 of 85
    Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
    Hide Caption
    72 of 85
    Morocco&#39;s Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on June 15. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on June 15. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    73 of 85
    Iran&#39;s Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco&#39;s Romain Saiss.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
    Hide Caption
    74 of 85
    Uruguay&#39;s Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt&#39;s Sam Morsy battle for the ball on June 15. Uruguay won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball on June 15. Uruguay won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    75 of 85
    Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA&#39;s minimum-seating requirement.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement.
    Hide Caption
    76 of 85
    Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during the match against Uruguay.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during the match against Uruguay.
    Hide Caption
    77 of 85
    Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders during the tournament opener, which Russia won 3-0 on Thursday, June 14. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders during the tournament opener, which Russia won 3-0 on Thursday, June 14. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
    Hide Caption
    78 of 85
    Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia&#39;s first goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
    Hide Caption
    79 of 85
    The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia&#39;s fourth goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
    Hide Caption
    80 of 85
    A fan wears body paint in Russia&#39;s colors before the opening match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
    Hide Caption
    81 of 85
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
    Hide Caption
    82 of 85
    Performers take part in the tournament&#39;s opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    83 of 85
    British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    84 of 85
    Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    85 of 85
    09 world cup 06241807 world cup 06241813 world cup 06241806 world cup 062418 RESTRICTED05 world cup 062418 RESTRICTED03 world cup 062418 RESTRICTED04 world cup 062418 RESTRICTED01 world cup 06241802 world cup 06241810 world cup 062318 RESTRICTED11 world cup 06231807 world cup 06231806 world cup 06231809 world cup 06231808 world cup 06231805 world cup 06231801 world cup 06231802 world cup 062318 RESTRICTED03 world cup 06231809 world cup 06221808 world cup 06221807 world cup 06221804 world cup 06221805 world cup 06221806 world cup 06221801 world cup 06221802 world cup 06221806 world cup 06211807 world cup 06211808 world cup 06211803 world cup 06211804 world cup 06211805 world cup 06211801 world cup 06211802 world cup 06211834 world cup 06201832 world cup 06201833 world cup 06201831 world cup 06201828 world cup 06201830 world cup 06201829 world cup 06201825 world cup 06191823 world cup 06191824 world cup 06191835 world cup 06201819 world cup 06191818 world cup 061918 RESTRICTED14 world cup 06181817 world cup 06181813 world cup 06181812 world cup 06181810 world cup 06181805 world cup 06181803 world cup 06181804 world cup 06181807 world cup 06181806 world cup 061718 RESTRICTED08 world cup 06181801 world cup 06171816 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED19 world cup 06161811 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED14 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED07 world cup 06161810 world cup 06161805 world cup 06161803 world cup 06161813b world cup 06151814 world cup 06151816 world cup 06151817 world cup 06151807 world cup 06151810 world cup 06151802 world cup 06151803 world cup 06151804 world cup 06151820 world cup 06141828 world cup 06141824 world cup 06141803 world cup 06141809 world cup 06141808 world cup 06141807 world cup 06141806 world cup 061418

    Story highlights

    • Uruguay 3-0 Russia
    • Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt
    • Uruguay top Group A, Russia qualify second

    (CNN)Host Russia suffered its heaviest defeat at a World Cup as Uruguay won the battle to top Group A with a convincing 3-0 victory.

    It was a match to forget for the Russians at the Samara Arena as they succumbed to their first loss of the tournament.
      Twice they conceded in the first half -- through a Luis Suarez free-kick and a Denis Cheryshev own goal -- and were reduced to 10 men in the 36th minute when Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two bookable offenses.
      In the game's closing stages, Edinson Cavani's close-range finish following a corner added a third and Uruguay celebrated winning all three group games at a World Cup for the first time in its history.
      With both teams having secured qualification to the knockout stages with victories in their two opening matches, this was a contest to decide the group's final standings, although with Spain and Portugal as prospective last-16 opponents there appears little advantage in finishing first or second.
      Read More
      Uruguay and Russia will learn of their next opponents when Group B concludes later on Monday.
      In the afternoon's other match, Mo Salah scored Egypt's first goal in open play since the 1934 World Cup, but it wasn't enough as Saudi Arabia won 2-1 after scoring a late winner in stoppage time.
      Uruguay never looked back after Luis Suarez gave the South American side an early lead.
      Uruguay never looked back after Luis Suarez gave the South American side an early lead.
      READ: Egypt fans back Salah after quit threat
      INTERACTIVE: World Cup in numbers

      Two yellows in 9 minutes = red

      Having scored eight goals in two games, Russia would have been hopeful of continuing its good form, but the South Americans -- who have yet to concede in this tournament -- were worthy winners after a particularly dominant first half.
      Barcelona star Suarez put his team ahead with a low free-kick into the bottom-right corner which goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev should have saved.
      Twelve minutes later and the Russians conceded again with Diego Laxalt's long-range strike fortuitously deflecting off Cheryshev, Russia's top scorer in the tournament with three goals.
      Denis Cheryshev&#39;s own goal extended Uruguay&#39;s lead.
      Denis Cheryshev's own goal extended Uruguay's lead.
      Smolnikov then compounded the hosts' woes with a clumsy foul on Laxalt, which led to his second yellow within nine minutes, and from there on a first World Cup win for Russia over South American opposition seemed unlikely.
      Russia, the lowest ranked team at this tournament at 70 in the world, improved after the break -- in the 77th minute Artem Dzyuba squandered an opportunity to halve the deficit -- but the damage had already been done in the opening 45 minutes.
      Cavani, sweeping home from four yards after Akinfeev parried Diego Godin into his path, made it a record-breaking defeat for the Russians.
      But, considering Russia began the World Cup winless in 2018 and with little hope, Stanislav Cherchesov's men will be pleased with their overall performance in a group where Egypt and Uruguay were pre-tournament favorites to progress.
      Russia defender Igor Smolnikov was sent off in the first half.
      Russia defender Igor Smolnikov was sent off in the first half.
      Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

      Third defeat for Egypt

      At the Volgograd Arena, Saudi Arabia took on Egypt with little more to play for than pride.
      Both teams had lost their opening two fixtures, the Pharaohs making more headlines off the pitch than on it after a controversial visit to Chechnya.
      Still Egypt will depart this tournament having made history. A first World Cup start for 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary -- 22 years on from his international debut -- saw the veteran enter the record books, eclipsing Colombian Fayrd Mondragón (43 years, three days) as the oldest player in tournament history.
      But his performance also proved to be worth the wait -- El Hadary producing a stunning save to beat Fahad Al Mulwallad's penalty onto the bar as the first half drew to a close.
      Egypt&#39;s goalkeeper Essam El Hadary dives to brilliantly save a penalty.
      Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El Hadary dives to brilliantly save a penalty.
      Salah had already handed the Pharaohs the lead, delicately lifting it over Saudi goalkeeper Yasser Al Mosailem to score Egypt's first World Cup goal from open play since 27 May 1934.
      Such a damning statistic is testament to the fact Egypt -- the most successful team in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations -- has rarely been able to produce its best form on the biggest stage of all.
      Mo Salah finished the World Cup with two goals.
      Mo Salah finished the World Cup with two goals.
      Indeed it wasn't long before Saudi Arabia got back into the game, referee Wilmar Perez awarding a second penalty in first-half added time after a long VAR delay.
      This time El-Hadary was powerless to stop the penalty, Salman Al Faraj stepping up to score his country's first World Cup goal since 14 June 2006.
      Crossing the line with 50 minutes and 36 seconds on the clock, it was also the latest recorded goal in the first half of a World Cup game since 1966.
      The second half was pretty uneventful, but just as the match appeared to be petering out in tandem with these teams' World Cup dreams, Salem Al-Dawsari scored a late Saudi Arabia winner with the last kick of the game.
      El-Hadary's day was overshadowed and the Green Falcons could celebrate a first World Cup victory since 1994.