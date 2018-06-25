Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Ireland players celebrate an unbeaten Six Nations campaign after defeating England 15-24 at Twickenham.
It was Ireland's third ever Grand Slam and first since 2009.
There were wild scenes back home in Dublin where Irish fans celebrated St. Patrick's Day in style.
Jacob Stockdale scored against England on the stroke of halftime. His seven tries for the tournament is a Six Nations record.
The hosts leave the field dejected. It was the third defeat in a row for Eddie Jones' side, which slipped to fifth -- its lowest placing in the competition since 1983.
Wales edged past France 14-13 in Cardiff, where wing Liam Williams got on the scoresheet in the opening minutes for the hosts.
The result meant France finished fourth with two wins and three defeats.
A late penalty from Greig Laidlaw ensured Scotland finished its campaign on a high, defeating Italy 27-29 in Rome.
Stuart Hogg put the visitors ahead late in the game, but it required Laidlaw's boot in the dying moments to secure the win.
For Italian captain Sergio Parisse (left), the defeat meant he became the first person ever to lose 100 test matches. His side failed to pick up a win in the Six Nations for the third season in a row.
Round 4: Ireland vs. Scotland – Ireland wrapped up the 2018 Six Nations with a game to spare after defeating Scotland 28-8 in Dublin.
Round 4: Ireland vs. Scotland – An Irish fan is in full voice as she celebrates her team's first title since 2015 and the prospect of a first grand slam since 2009.
Round 4: Ireland vs. Scotland – Scotland, suffering a first defeat in three games, got its sole try through wing Blair Kinghorn.
Round 4: France vs. England – For England, things went from bad to worse. The pre-tournament favorite suffered a second loss of the campaign, going down 19-16 to France in Paris.
Round 4: France vs. England – A late surge from the visitors was repelled by Les Bleus, who celebrated their second victory of this year's tournament.
Round 4: France vs. England – England lock Courtney Lawes loses grip of a line out at the Stade de France.
Round 4: France vs. England – Center Mathieu Bastareaud salutes the crowd. France has won both its games since his return to the side.
Round 4: Wales vs. Italy – Wales swept to a convincing 38-14 win over Italy at the Principality Stadium, where Leigh Halfpenny is seen making a break.
Round 4: Wales vs. Italy – George North made his first start of the campaign, bagging two of his side's five tries.
Round 4: Wales vs. Italy – Italy's search for a Six Nations win goes on. The Azzurri did muster two scores in Cardiff through Matteo Minozzi and Mattia Bellini.
Round 3: Scotland vs. England – Center Huw Jones bagged a brace. The second was his tenth in 14 internationals.
Round 3: Scotland vs. England – For England, it was its second defeat under coach Eddie Jones in 26 games, the first coming against Ireland in last year's Six Nations.
Round 3: Ireland vs. Wales – A thrilling encounter at Dublin's Aviva Stadium saw Ireland beat Wales 37-27. Winger Jacob Stockdale intercepted a Welsh pass to score the decisive try -- his second of the game -- in the closing stages.
Round 3: Ireland vs. Wales – Wales ensured the result went down to the wire with a couple of second-half tries. Steff Evans scored in the 77th minute to put late pressure on Ireland.
Round 3: Ireland vs. Wales – Keith Earls tries to escape the clutches of Welsh flanker Josh Navidi.
Round 3: Ireland vs. Wales – Victory means Ireland is the only side at this stage to maintain its 100% record in this year's Six Nations.
Round 3: France vs. Italy – France, meanwhile, notched its first victory of the campaign by defeating Italy 34-17. Hugo Bonneval crossed in the second half to seal the win.
Round 3: France vs. Italy – The loss was Italy's 15th consecutive Six Nations defeat across three seasons. Coach Conor O'Shea is yet to pick up a win in the tournament.
Round 3: France vs. Italy – The match was played at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille -- the first time ever France has hosted a Six Nations game away from Paris.
Round 2: England vs. Wales – England's Owen Farrell celebrates his side's 12-6 victory over Wales during the second weekend of the Six Nations.
Round 2: England vs. Wales – The home side raced into an early lead at Twickenham courtesy of two Jonny May tries. But controversy soon followed...
Round 2: England vs. Wales – After Anthony Watson (C) and Gareth Anscombe (R) dived at a kick in England's in-goal area, the television match official ruled that Watson had touched the ball down first. Wales coach Warren Gatland felt his side was denied a try, calling the decision a "terrible mistake" in what turned out to be a tightly-contested affair.
Round 2: Ireland vs. Italy – Ireland cruised past Italy 56-19 in Dublin, with Conor Murray (pictured) getting on the score sheet.
Round 2: Ireland vs. Italy – While Italy crossed for three tries, it wasn't enough to secure a bonus point. The Azzurri remain winless and bottom of the championship.
Round 2: Scotland vs. France – Traveling French fans were in full voice at Murrayfield for their side's clash with Scotland.
Round 2: Scotland vs. France – But it was the home supporters who had more reason to cheer as their side won 32-26, picking up a first win of the tournament.
Round 2: Scotland vs. France – Greig Laidlaw put in a flawless kicking display, slotting 22 points from the tee.
Round 1: France vs. Ireland – On the opening weekend of the Six Nations, Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton was the hero as his side claimed a last gasp 15-13 victory over France.
Round 1: France vs. Ireland – Sexton scored a long range drop goal with time up on the clock to claim victory.
Round 1: France vs. Ireland – Irish fans celebrate in the Stade de France.
Round 1: France vs. Ireland – Controversy arose in the game after France's Antoine Dupont was sent for a head injury assessment (HIA) despite appearing to injure his knee. The HIA call enabled France, who had used all of their substitutes, to reintroduce starting scrum half Maxime Machenaud as a temporary replacement during the game's closing stages.
Round 1: France vs. Ireland – The dramatic nature of Ireland's late victory left the French crowd dejected.
Round 1: Wales vs. Scotland – Scotland was another side to feel the blues on the opening weekend, succumbing 34-7 to Wales in Cardiff.
Round 1: Wales vs. Scotland – Leigh Halfpenny scored two tries for the rampant Welsh.
Round 1: Wales vs. Scotland – Steff Evans (pictured) and Gareth Davies also crossed the line for Wales.
Round 1: Wales vs. Scotland – A happy Wales fan takes in the action in Cardiff as Wales trounce Scotland.
Round 1: Italy vs. England – The final match of the opening weekend saw Italy face England in Rome.
Round 1: Italy vs. England – Debutant Sam Simmonds scored twice for England as the reigning champions cut loose to win 46-15.
Round 1: Italy vs. England – Owen Farrell also touched down and contributed four conversions and a penalty.