(CNN) England may have ended its losing streak with victory over South Africa, but there's no guarantee Eddie Jones' position as head coach is secure in the long term.

A try from wing Jonny May and 20 points from the boot of Owen Farrell helped England to a first ever victory at Newlands, a ray of light at the end of a 2-1 series defeat.

"You're asking for unconditional support but only my children get that. And even then not always," Cosslett told reporters in Cape Town.

"It's not something you give because you're under assessment the whole time. It's just not what we do. There are 600 people in the RFU and we don't go around telling them they're all supported.

"We have shown a lot of confidence in Eddie and we think he is still the man, but we will see where it goes to from here in terms of the next few months."

Danny Cipriani made his first start for England in a decade against South Africa, setting up the winning try

A 'rough run' ended?

Jones' tenure at the helm of England's rugby team has been a tale of two halves.

He signed a two-year contract extension at the start of this year after winning 22 of his 23 tests since taking charge in 2015, a deal to secure his services through the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

England went undefeated in Jones' first 18 games in charge -- a record matched only by the All Blacks amongst Tier One sides -- before enduring a wretched run of form that included losses to Scotland, France, Ireland and South Africa.

"We've had a rough run of results, not least the players and the coaching team, and they've worked very hard to get out of it," said Cosslett.

"We all recognize that sometimes you get in a rut and it looks like you're never going to get out of it. We have and that's really important.

"Eddie came to our union when it was at its lowest ebb after the [2015] World Cup, grabbed it and applied what we hoped he'd apply. He took us on an extraordinary run and has tremendous credit for what he's done. We're very grateful to him for what he did at a time when we needed it most."

Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Ireland players celebrate an unbeaten Six Nations campaign after defeating England 15-24 at Twickenham. Hide Caption 1 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament It was Ireland's third ever Grand Slam and first since 2009. Hide Caption 2 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament There were wild scenes back home in Dublin where Irish fans celebrated St. Patrick's Day in style. Hide Caption 3 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Jacob Stockdale scored against England on the stroke of halftime. His seven tries for the tournament is a Six Nations record. Hide Caption 4 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament The hosts leave the field dejected. It was the third defeat in a row for Eddie Jones' side, which slipped to fifth -- its lowest placing in the competition since 1983. Hide Caption 5 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Wales edged past France 14-13 in Cardiff, where wing Liam Williams got on the scoresheet in the opening minutes for the hosts. Hide Caption 6 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament The result meant France finished fourth with two wins and three defeats. Hide Caption 7 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament A late penalty from Greig Laidlaw ensured Scotland finished its campaign on a high, defeating Italy 27-29 in Rome. Hide Caption 8 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Stuart Hogg put the visitors ahead late in the game, but it required Laidlaw's boot in the dying moments to secure the win. Hide Caption 9 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament For Italian captain Sergio Parisse (left), the defeat meant he became the first person ever to lose 100 test matches. His side failed to pick up a win in the Six Nations for the third season in a row. Hide Caption 10 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 4: Ireland vs. Scotland – Ireland wrapped up the 2018 Six Nations with a game to spare after defeating Scotland 28-8 in Dublin. Hide Caption 11 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 4: Ireland vs. Scotland – An Irish fan is in full voice as she celebrates her team's first title since 2015 and the prospect of a first grand slam since 2009. Hide Caption 12 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 4: Ireland vs. Scotland – Scotland, suffering a first defeat in three games, got its sole try through wing Blair Kinghorn. Hide Caption 13 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 4: France vs. England – For England, things went from bad to worse. The pre-tournament favorite suffered a second loss of the campaign, going down 19-16 to France in Paris. Hide Caption 14 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 4: France vs. England – A late surge from the visitors was repelled by Les Bleus, who celebrated their second victory of this year's tournament. Hide Caption 15 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 4: France vs. England – England lock Courtney Lawes loses grip of a line out at the Stade de France. Hide Caption 16 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 4: France vs. England – Center Mathieu Bastareaud salutes the crowd. France has won both its games since his return to the side. Hide Caption 17 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 4: Wales vs. Italy – Wales swept to a convincing 38-14 win over Italy at the Principality Stadium, where Leigh Halfpenny is seen making a break. Hide Caption 18 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 4: Wales vs. Italy – George North made his first start of the campaign, bagging two of his side's five tries. Hide Caption 19 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 4: Wales vs. Italy – Italy's search for a Six Nations win goes on. The Azzurri did muster two scores in Cardiff through Matteo Minozzi and Mattia Bellini. Hide Caption 20 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3: Scotland vs. England – Scotland's flanker John Barclay kisses the Calcutta Cup after his side's 25-13 victory over England at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. It was the first time Scotland has beaten its oldest rival in ten years. Hide Caption 21 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3: Scotland vs. England – Center Huw Jones bagged a brace. The second was his tenth in 14 internationals. Hide Caption 22 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3: Scotland vs. England – For England, it was its second defeat under coach Eddie Jones in 26 games, the first coming against Ireland in last year's Six Nations. Hide Caption 23 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3: Ireland vs. Wales – A thrilling encounter at Dublin's Aviva Stadium saw Ireland beat Wales 37-27. Winger Jacob Stockdale intercepted a Welsh pass to score the decisive try -- his second of the game -- in the closing stages. Hide Caption 24 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3: Ireland vs. Wales – Wales ensured the result went down to the wire with a couple of second-half tries. Steff Evans scored in the 77th minute to put late pressure on Ireland. Hide Caption 25 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3: Ireland vs. Wales – Keith Earls tries to escape the clutches of Welsh flanker Josh Navidi. Hide Caption 26 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3: Ireland vs. Wales – Victory means Ireland is the only side at this stage to maintain its 100% record in this year's Six Nations. Hide Caption 27 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3: France vs. Italy – France, meanwhile, notched its first victory of the campaign by defeating Italy 34-17. Hugo Bonneval crossed in the second half to seal the win. Hide Caption 28 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3: France vs. Italy – The loss was Italy's 15th consecutive Six Nations defeat across three seasons. Coach Conor O'Shea is yet to pick up a win in the tournament. Hide Caption 29 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3: France vs. Italy – The match was played at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille -- the first time ever France has hosted a Six Nations game away from Paris. Hide Caption 30 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2: England vs. Wales – England's Owen Farrell celebrates his side's 12-6 victory over Wales during the second weekend of the Six Nations. Hide Caption 31 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2: England vs. Wales – The home side raced into an early lead at Twickenham courtesy of two Jonny May tries. But controversy soon followed... Hide Caption 32 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2: England vs. Wales – After Anthony Watson (C) and Gareth Anscombe (R) dived at a kick in England's in-goal area, the television match official ruled that Watson had touched the ball down first. Wales coach Warren Gatland felt his side was denied a try, calling the decision a "terrible mistake" in what turned out to be a tightly-contested affair. Hide Caption 33 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2: Ireland vs. Italy – Ireland cruised past Italy 56-19 in Dublin, with Conor Murray (pictured) getting on the score sheet. Hide Caption 34 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2: Ireland vs. Italy – While Italy crossed for three tries, it wasn't enough to secure a bonus point. The Azzurri remain winless and bottom of the championship. Hide Caption 35 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2: Scotland vs. France – Traveling French fans were in full voice at Murrayfield for their side's clash with Scotland. Hide Caption 36 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2: Scotland vs. France – But it was the home supporters who had more reason to cheer as their side won 32-26, picking up a first win of the tournament. Hide Caption 37 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2: Scotland vs. France – Greig Laidlaw put in a flawless kicking display, slotting 22 points from the tee. Hide Caption 38 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1: France vs. Ireland – On the opening weekend of the Six Nations, Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton was the hero as his side claimed a last gasp 15-13 victory over France. Hide Caption 39 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1: France vs. Ireland – Sexton scored a long range drop goal with time up on the clock to claim victory. Hide Caption 40 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1: France vs. Ireland – Irish fans celebrate in the Stade de France. Hide Caption 41 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1: France vs. Ireland – Controversy arose in the game after France's Antoine Dupont was sent for a head injury assessment (HIA) despite appearing to injure his knee. The HIA call enabled France, who had used all of their substitutes, to reintroduce starting scrum half Maxime Machenaud as a temporary replacement during the game's closing stages. Hide Caption 42 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1: France vs. Ireland – The dramatic nature of Ireland's late victory left the French crowd dejected. Hide Caption 43 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1: Wales vs. Scotland – Scotland was another side to feel the blues on the opening weekend, succumbing 34-7 to Wales in Cardiff. Hide Caption 44 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1: Wales vs. Scotland – Leigh Halfpenny scored two tries for the rampant Welsh. Hide Caption 45 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1: Wales vs. Scotland – Steff Evans (pictured) and Gareth Davies also crossed the line for Wales. Hide Caption 46 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1: Wales vs. Scotland – A happy Wales fan takes in the action in Cardiff as Wales trounce Scotland. Hide Caption 47 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1: Italy vs. England – The final match of the opening weekend saw Italy face England in Rome. Hide Caption 48 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1: Italy vs. England – Debutant Sam Simmonds scored twice for England as the reigning champions cut loose to win 46-15. Hide Caption 49 of 50 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1: Italy vs. England – Owen Farrell also touched down and contributed four conversions and a penalty. Hide Caption 50 of 50

Jones drew criticism before the series, and pressure mounted following the opening two defeats to South Africa.

There's been changes amongst the coaching staff as defense coach Paul Gustard agreed to take charge of English club side Harlequins next season before traveling with the team to South Africa, while Scott Wisemantel came in as attack coach following the disappointing Six Nations campaign.

'A stronger position'

As far as Jones is concerned, Saturday's result was a huge boost.

"We want to be the best team in the world and you have to go through these periods to find out things about yourself," he told BBC Sport . "We have done that. Now we want to kick on.

JUST WATCHED Behind the scenes at England Rugby's U-20 camp Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Behind the scenes at England Rugby's U-20 camp 01:07

"Every test is tough for England. It's a difficult environment coaching England, but I love it. This week I have enjoyed the challenge of getting a side back in a winning position.

"I think [this series] actually put us in a stronger position. It's been an absolutely important part to renew the side."

While England scrapped to get back on track in South Africa, northern hemisphere rival Ireland was making history on the other side of the Indian Ocean.

Joe Schmidt's side overcame Australia 20-16 in Sydney to record Ireland's first ever series victory over a southern hemisphere opponent and secure its berth as the second-best team in the world behind the All Blacks.

Wales has also impressed on its travels after beating South Africa in Washington and twice triumphing over Argentina.

International rugby now takes a break and will resume in four months' time when teams will test their mettle a year out from the World Cup.