(CNN) Former Formula 1 test driver Susie Wolff has been appointed the new team principal of the Venturi Formula E team in which she will also become a shareholder.

"With immediate effect Susie will lead the team's preparations for season 5 of the ABB Formula E Championship, set to begin on 15 December 2018 in Saudi Arabia," said the Venturi team on its website.

Wolff attempted to shatter F1's glass ceiling, taking part in practice sessions for the Williams team but never reaching the start line and she opted to retire as a driver in 2015.

"When I decided to stop as a professional driver in 2015, I knew that I wanted to continue with the challenge of competitive racing, just not behind the wheel," said the 35-year-old Wolff on Tuesday.

"You can't just switch off your competitive instincts when you stop driving and that determination and desire to achieve still burn brightly inside me.

