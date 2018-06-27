Diego Maradona 'fine' after health scare during Argentina win

(CNN) Football legend Diego Maradona has reassured fans that he is fine after he was treated by doctors during Argentina's dramatic World Cup win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

Maradona was an animated presence during Argentina's 2-1 victory in St Petersburg, with pictures showing the 57-year-old celebrating wildly and directing a middle-finger salute at hecklers below following Marcos Rojo's 86th-minute winner.

Argentina's fans celebrated Rojo's winner ecstatically, notably football legend Diego Maradona who directed a middle-finger salute -- with both hands -- at hecklers below where he was sitting.

The win ensured Argentina progressed to the knockout stages of the competition.

"I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned," Maradona posted on Instagram along with a picture of him being assisted by what appears to be a medic.

"In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation."

