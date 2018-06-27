(CNN) The curse of the World Cup winners continues.

Germany became the third straight reigning champion to be knocked out in the group stage at the next World Cup -- following Italy and Spain -- after it was beaten 2-0 by South Korea in Group F.

In an embarrassingly poor performance Germany went behind in the game's closing stages when Kim Young-gwon scored following a VAR review with Son Heung-min then breaking away -- German keeper Manuel Neuer was by then in the South Korean half -- to add a second.

That result in Kazan, coupled with Sweden's 3-0 win over Mexico in the other group match in Ekaterinburg, meant the Swedes and Mexico progressed to the round of 16. Sweden and Mexico finished on six points, with Sweden finishing first on goal difference.

There was joy for South Korea at the World Cup but dejection for holders Germany.

It was only the second time in Germany's storied World Cup history that it had failed to progress from the first round and the last occurrence came in 1938.

