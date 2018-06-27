Story highlights Ariya Jutanugarn favorite for Women's PGA Championship

Thai golfer on track to pass $3M in prize money

Event at Kemper Lakes is third women's major of year

(CNN) Women's PGA Championship favorite Ariya Jutanugarn is having the time of her life.

The Thai golfer is bidding to become the first LPGA Tour player to pass $3 million in prize money in a single season, and victory in the third women's major of the year at Kemper Lakes north of Chicago this week would take her over $2 million with six months left.

Not bad for a 22-year-old who only joined the US Tour in 2015.

"I want to be a happy golfer," she told reporters ahead of the tournament. "I want to really enjoy myself with every moment in my life, and that's who I want to be."

