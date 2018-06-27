Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Serena Williams turned heads with her striking black catsuit in the first round of the 2018 French Open in Paris. Here's a look at her many different fashion styles, on court and off. Hide Caption 1 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl The 23-time grand slam champion was playing in her first major since giving birth to her first child in September. "I feel like a warrior princess in it," she told reporters. " I'm always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it's kind of my way of being a superhero." Hide Caption 2 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl The 36-year-old American said the skintight suit also served a practical purpose after enduring a difficult childbirth. "I had a lot of problems with my blood clots. So there is definitely a little functionality to it," she said. Hide Caption 3 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Williams sticks with black and pink during the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. Hide Caption 4 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Serena attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Hide Caption 5 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Serena enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.

Hide Caption 6 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl At the beginning – Serena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999. Hide Caption 7 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Parisian style – Serena Williams poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final. Hide Caption 8 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl In the pink – Serena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory. Hide Caption 9 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Height of fashion – In 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open. Hide Caption 10 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl If the cap fits... – Williams, the world's No. 1 player, serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris. Hide Caption 11 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Traditional values – Williams celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club's traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second "Serena Slam." Hide Caption 12 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl The cat's whiskers – Serena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar "Serena Slam," which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open. Hide Caption 13 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Making an entrance – Williams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015. Hide Caption 14 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Glowing performance – In a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio. Hide Caption 15 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Blue moment – Williams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away. Hide Caption 16 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Suitable occasion – A more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open. Hide Caption 17 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Black and white image – The Florida resident has triumphed at the US Open in New York six times. Hide Caption 18 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Power play – With her hair -- which she once described as "super crazy" -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati. Hide Caption 19 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Out of the shadows – Serena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York. Hide Caption 20 of 22

Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Up in the air – Williams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013. Hide Caption 21 of 22