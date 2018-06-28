Story highlights Colombia 1-0 Senegal

Poland 1-0 Japan

Japan and Colombia advance

(CNN) Senegal created a piece of unwanted history on Thursday, becoming the first team ever to be eliminated from the World Cup on the fair play rule.

With its game against Colombia looking destined for a draw and Poland beating Japan, Senegal was set to qualify for the last 16 as Group H winner.

But Yerry Mina's late goal gave the South Americans victory and left Senegal and Japan level on points, goal difference and head-to-head.

It meant that, as the full time whistles blew in Samara and Volgograd, Senegal were eliminated due to having accumulated two more yellow cards than Japan.

Senegal were the last remaining African side in the competition and their elimination means that there will be no African team in the second round of a World Cup for the first time since 1982.

