A firefighter ran 18 miles on a broken foot in the London Marathon

Steven Quayle had little time to train for the London Marathon, but he still felt pretty good during the early part of Sunday's race.

Then, around 8 miles in, he stepped on a loose water bottle, injuring his right foot, calf and hip.

"I expected there to be pain along the way and carried on, thinking I would run it off," said Quayle, who's from Douglas on the Isle of Man. "The pain got continually worse however, and by mile 16 I was really struggling and stopped at a physio tent for assistance."

Most people probably would have given up. But Quayle, 29, said he was running to raise funds for Hospice Isle of Man and did not want to disappoint friends and family members who were supporting him through the run.

"They managed to do enough to get me going again. By the end of the marathon I'd had to stop at 4 or 5 physio points," he told CNN. "From the 16-mile point I was going an awful lot slower and got dragged around by the amazing crowd screaming at everyone."

