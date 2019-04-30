Story highlights Tottenham 0-1 Ajax

(CNN) The tale of two of the most unlikely Champions League semifinalists in recent years continued in thrilling fashion Tuesday, as Ajax secured a narrow but potentially crucial first-leg victory over Tottenham.

Donny van de Beek's first-half goal was all that separated the two sides in a tight and sometimes scrappy affair.

Ajax could have put the match -- and arguably even the tie -- to bed in the second period but young Brazilian David Neres saw his shot hit the post after a scintillating Ajax counterattack.

