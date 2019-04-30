Breaking News

    Advantage Ajax as Dutch side earn narrow first-leg win over Tottenham

    By Matias Grez, CNN

    Updated 2058 GMT (0458 HKT) April 30, 2019

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Donny van de Beek celebrates his winning goal for Ajax.
    Donny van de Beek celebrates his winning goal for Ajax.

    Story highlights

    • Tottenham 0-1 Ajax
    • Donny van de Beek scores only goal

    (CNN)The tale of two of the most unlikely Champions League semifinalists in recent years continued in thrilling fashion Tuesday, as Ajax secured a narrow but potentially crucial first-leg victory over Tottenham.

    Donny van de Beek's first-half goal was all that separated the two sides in a tight and sometimes scrappy affair.
      Ajax could have put the match -- and arguably even the tie -- to bed in the second period but young Brazilian David Neres saw his shot hit the post after a scintillating Ajax counterattack.
      More to follow...