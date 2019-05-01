UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson fired over Huawei leak

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has fired her Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson over the leaking of a key decision related to the Chinese telecoms company Huawei from a National Security Council meeting.

Downing Street said in a statement Wednesday that May had lost confidence in his ability to serve in her government.

"The Prime Minister has this evening asked Gavin Williamson to leave the Government, having lost confidence in his ability to serve his role of Defence Secretary and as a member of her Cabinet," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister's decision has been informed by his conduct surrounding an investigation into the circumstances of the unauthorized disclosure of information from a meeting of the National Security Council."

In April, UK newspaper the Daily Telegraph reported that Britain would allow Huawei access to parts of the country's 5G mobile network, such as antennae and other "noncore" infrastructure, despite warnings from May's cabinet ministers and the US.

