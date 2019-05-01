Jeremy Corbyn under fire for foreword in 'anti-Semitic' book

London (CNN) Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK's opposition Labour Party, has come under fire after it emerged that he wrote a foreword to a century-old book that has been branded anti-Semitic.

The 1902 book, written by the English economist and critic of imperialism John A. Hobson, claimed that Europe's financial and political institutions were controlled by "men of a single and peculiar race" who were in a "unique position to control the policy of nations."

"There is not a war, a revolution, an anarchist assassination, or any other public shock, which is not gainful to these men; they are harpies who suck their gains from every new forced expenditure and every sudden disturbance of public credit," he wrote in "Imperialism: A Study."

Hobson also referred to the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish family who established a banking empire in the 1700s, and questioned whether a "great war could be undertaken by any European State" if the family or its connections "set their face against it?"

Corbyn wrote his foreword for the 2011 edition of Hobson's work.

He added that every "great political act involving a new flow of capital" requires the "sanction and the practical aid" of these men, whom he described as a "little group of financial kings."

