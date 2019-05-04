(CNN) With a rip-roaring English Premier League title race entering its final week, Liverpool returned to the top of the table with a thrilling victory over Newcastle.

In an entertaining encounter in a raucous St James' Park, a late goal from Divock Origi secured a crucial 3-2 win for the visitors which leaves defending champions Manchester City needing to beat Leicester City on Monday to overtake Liverpool once again.

As one of the closest EPL title races in years comes to a conclusion, just two points separate Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's men with the Reds, on 94 points, having played one more game.

Liverpool had endured a torrid time in Barcelona on Wednesday, losing 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal despite at times dominating, but Klopp's men could not reflect on what could have been at the Camp Nou as victory against Newcastle was imperative to maintain the pressure on defending champions City.

The visitors were far from their best, twice allowing the lead to slip, and worryingly leading scorer Mo Salah was stretchered off with what looked like a head injury after clashing with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Salah left the pitch in the second half injured.

