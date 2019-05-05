Manchester United: Champions League hopes ruined by Huddersfield draw

(CNN) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrival at Old Trafford heralded an upturn in Manchester United's fortunes, but the Norwegian has been unable to sustain the rejuvenation of an ailing club.

Against an already relegated Huddersfield, United staggered to a 1-1 draw which terminated the hopes of the most successful team in English Premier League history of qualifying for next season's lucrative Champions League.

Huddersfield, thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in its last league outing, had only won two EPL matches prior to the visit of United, earning just four points from the last 23 fixtures.

But a breakaway leveler from Isaac Mbenza ensured that the Yorkshire club not only ruined United's chances of competing with Europe's elite next season, but in scoring its 10th goal of the season United's obliging defense allowed Huddersfield to escape from becoming the first side in top-flight history to have failed to reach double figures.

