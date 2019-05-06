Breaking News

    Jadon Sancho ranked as European football's most expensive youngster

    By Matias Grez, CNN

    Updated 1312 GMT (2112 HKT) May 6, 2019

    Jadon Sancho has been one of Europe&#39;s most creative players this season with 14 assists.
    (CNN)Few players across Europe have attracted as many suitors as Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this season.

    Only Chelsea's Eden Hazard exceeds the teenager's tally of 14 assists across Europe's top five leagues in 2018/19, meaning his services for next season are in high demand.
    But Sancho's unique set of skills, his intricate footwork, blistering speed, poise and balance, will come at a great cost if any club does manage to prize him away from Dortmund this summer.
      The 19-year-old, who left Manchester City as a youth player to sign his first professional contract with Dortmund in 2017, has seen his stock soar to become the most valuable Under-20 player in Europe.
      According to the CIES Football Observatory, Sancho's transfer market value stands at an eye-watering €150 million ($168 million), more than double the value of the next most expensive youngster.
      In second place is Arsenal's Mattéo Guendouzi valued at €70 million ($78.4M), closely followed by Roma star Nicolò Zaniolo at €67 million ($75M).
        Sancho's impressive form this season, in which he has also scored 12 goals, convinced England manager Gareth Southgate to give the youngster his England debut last year.
        He has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain this summer.