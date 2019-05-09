Australia releases 46 million banknotes with a typo

(CNN) They were billed as innovative, next-generation banknotes with added security -- but Australia's new $50 note also contain another feature: An unfortunate typo.

The $50 note (US$34.9) which entered general circulation last October has anti-counterfeiting measures including a swan that appears to fly and a holographic 50 that reverses when the note is moved.

Around 46 million of the new notes are in circulation, according to the central bank the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), with a total value of around $2.3 billion (US$1.6 billion).

But an eagle-eyed observer has spotted a problem: The word "Responsibility" is missing an "i."

Australia's Triple M radio station Thursday posted a close-up photo of the note on its Instagram account, showing the error.

