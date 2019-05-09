Arsenal through to Europa League final after overcoming Valencia

(CNN) Arsenal will play in the Europa League final after a mightily impressive victory over Spanish club Valencia on Thursday.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg, Arsenal came from behind to win 4-2 on the night and 7-3 on aggregate.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick and Alexandre Lacazette was also on target as Arsenal became the third English club to reach a European final in as many days.

The victory was particularly sweet for Arsenal head coach Unai Emery, formerly of Valencia, who is attempting to win the competition for a fourth time.

Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal's second goal of the night in Valencia.

Read More