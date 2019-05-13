Breaking News

Durian fruit stink prompts university evacuation

By Jack Guy, CNN

May 13, 2019

Durian is popular in southeast Asia, but its smell also puts a lot of people off.
(CNN)The run-up to exams is a stressful period for university students everywhere, and now unfortunate scholars in Australia have had their preparations disrupted by an unlikely culprit: the durian fruit.

Staff at the University of Canberra library were forced to evacuate the building due to a suspected gas leak, but a search revealed the stench was in fact caused by the fruit.
"We've been evacuated! Will post an update when students can re-enter the building," wrote the library in a Facebook post, which was later edited to reveal the source of the smell.
    "Fortunately the suspected gas leak turned out to be a part of a durian -- the offending fruit has now been removed."
    Durian hunter: Best known for their pungent aroma and starchy, custard-like texture, durians aren't for everyone.
    Meet Lindsay: But American Lindsay Gasik is completely obsessed. On her blog Year of the Durian, Gasik documents the fruit's complexity and nuanced flavors, relays engaging stories about durian farmers and tracks down hard-to-find varieties.
    Durian diaries: Based in Penang, Malaysia, she also leads durian tours and has penned two guide books, including recently published "The Durian Tourist's Guide to Penang".
    On the trail: "(While traveling), I started noticing that there was this kind of obsession on durian, a fixation on durian, more than any other fruit ... People would travel from all over the world just to eat this one kind of fruit," 29-year-old Gasik tells CNN Travel.
    Passion fruit: There are thousands of durian varieties in the world, growing in tropical latitudes from Hawaii to Borneo, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Brunei, Malaysia and more.
    World of durians: Gasik not only tells stories about farmers and vendors, but she also documents durian varieties in delicious detail. Part of her mission, she says, is to hunt down durian varieties that are often overlooked.
    Digging in: Of the 130-some registered varieties in Malaysia, Gasik would guess that she's tasted at least 65 over the past 10 years. In Thailand, she's sampled about 65 of 234 types.
    Tried and tested: "There are durian that (taste) like coffee, milk chocolate, white chocolate, coconut cream, whisky, wine... " says Gasik. Some even taste like banana rum.
    Diverse durians: Durians are wildly diverse, not just in terms of variety, but also in the local cultures and practices that surround them.
    The right cut: In Thailand, people prefer to eat durian a little bit early to give them a longer shelf life and a starchy, sweet flavor with hardly any aroma at all.
    Just like custard: In Malaysia, meanwhile, people prefer to let the durian ripen fully on the tree and drop naturally to the ground. At that point, the pH has dropped, the fat content has increased, and the aromatic bulbs inside will smell more strongly of sulfur as they ripen, she adds.
    On the nose: "The typical stinky egg and onion sulfur smell comes out in later stages of ripeness and, often, the smell wafting up and down streets is really the rotting shells," she adds. "Really, fresh durian smells mild and gassy like fresh grass."
    A lifelong adventure: For Gasik, durians really have changed her life. The fruit has opened up a new world, a career and a calling.
    New experiences: "If you're looking for experiences, a really great way to do it is to hunt durian," says Gasik.
    New friends: "It's sort of a dive into their culture that people really appreciate," says Gasik. "You end up having really great conversations with people."
    Some 550 people evacuated the building in less than six minutes, according to the post, before emergency services got to the bottom of the mystery.
    "Firefighters have completed a search of the building and located the source of the smell," read a statement from the Australian Capital Territory Emergency Services Agency, which added that a specialized team had carried out "atmospheric monitoring to ensure the area was safe."
    However it appears that getting rid of the smell wasn't as simple as just removing the fruit.
    In another Facebook post the library reassured students that "the lingering gas-like smell in the building is completely safe," and revealed that a durian had been left in a bin.
    Stinky durian fruit grounds Indonesian passenger plane
    Measuring up to 1 foot in length, the "King of the Fruits" has an unmistakable shape -- a spiky, barbed ball filled with starchy, custard-like pods -- and an infamously pungent aroma.
    In November 2018, a cargo of durian caused an Indonesian plane to be temporarily grounded after passengers complained about the fruit's room-clearing stench in the cabin.
      The spiky fruit's flavor and creamy texture has made it popular throughout southeast Asia, but its strong odor has gained it many detractors.
      Singapore has prohibited the fruit in its subway system, and many hotels ban durians because of the notorious smell -- which some critics have likened to rotten food or dirty socks.