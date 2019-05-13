Hundreds in occupied building had no power for days. A Pope Francis aide climbed down a manhole to restore it

(CNN) A cardinal and aide to Pope Francis for charitable missions climbed down a manhole to restore power to hundreds of people, including children, who were living without electricity and hot water for days in a Rome building, according to local reports.

In defiance to authorities, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski said he intervened personally Saturday evening to switch the meters back on for about 450 people, including 100 minors, who live in an abandoned state-owned building, according to ANSA news agency

"It was a desperate gesture," Krajewski, who is Vatican almoner and Francis' "charitable arm" told ANSA. "There were over 400 people without electricity -- families, children -- without even the chance to run the refrigerators."

"I didn't do it because I was drunk," he added.

Activists from the Spin Time Labs collective have occupied the building since 2013, providing shelter for homeless families but also a tavern, a theater, a craft beer laboratory, a carpentry shop, a music rehearsal studio, and various social activities.

