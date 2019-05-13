(CNN) An annotated copy of D.H. Lawrence's novel "Lady Chatterley's Lover," which featured sexual descriptions and prompted a much-publicized obscenity trial in the UK nearly 60 years ago, has been barred from leaving the country.

On Monday, UK Arts Minister Michael Ellis issued a temporary export block of the book in an effort to keep it inside Britain.

Last October, the book was sold at auction for a £56,250 ($72,921). While Ellis did not indicate where the auction winner lives, his statement says the copy is 'at risk" of leaving the UK.

Monday's temporary ban now gives a UK organization or individual up until October to match that buying price.

The 1960 criminal trial, which pitted publisher Penguin Books against the UK's 1959 Obscene Publications Act, has been described as a turning point in Britain's modern history, and one of the reasons that the arts minister is hopeful that it can find a buyer inside the country.

