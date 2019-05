Group ranks best and worst countries in Europe for LGBTI rights

(CNN) Azerbaijan, Turkey and Armenia are the worst countries in Europe for LGBTI rights, according to a new assessment from the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

Malta, Belgium and Luxembourg come in at the top of the list of 49 nations ranked according to legal and policy practices for LGBTI people, according to a news release from advocacy group ILGA-Europe . LGBTI is an abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex.

Each nation receives a score from 0-100%, with Malta receiving 90% and Azerbaijan just 3%. CNN has contacted the government of Azerbaijan for comment.

These rankings are used to put together the 2019 Rainbow Europe Map , which ILGA-Europe says shows a worrying trend.

Azerbaijan has hosted international events such as Formula 1 Grand Prix races.

Countries are rolling back existing laws and policies and decline is visible for the first time in the 10 years of the index, the group says.

