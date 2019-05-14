(CNN) Can't wait to see what happens in the UK's Brexit saga? A new vote on an exit deal proposed by Theresa May now has a date: the week of June 3—the same week that Donald Trump begins his controversial state visit to the country.

It will be the fourth time that the House of Commons votes on May's Brexit deal, after rejecting it in each prior vote.

The plan was announced during a meeting between the UK Prime Minister and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, according to a Downing Street spokesman. The vote is timed to take place before lawmakers take off for summer recess.

"This evening the Prime Minister met the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons to make clear our determination to bring the talks to a conclusion and deliver on the referendum result to leave the EU," the spokesman said.

"We will therefore be bringing forward the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week beginning the 3rd June," he added, noting that official talks are ongoing.

