Antoine Griezmann announces departure to open door to $139m Barcelona move

(CNN) "I've made the decision to leave." The words that Atletico Madrid fans have both feared and, in truth, expected for some time.

It is a statement from Antoine Griezmann, the club's star player, that has opened the door for a $139.5 million move to Barcelona.

The huge figure was placed in the five-year contract extension signed by Griezmann in June 2018.

Griezmann's former club, Real Sociedad, will receive around $28 million from the transfer after placing a 20% sell-on fee in his contract, reports Marca.

He has long been a target for the La Liga reigning champion and, speaking in a video to address his club's fans directly after meeting with manager Diego Simeone and chief executive Miguel Angel, he revealed that he would be looking to end his five-year spell with the team.

