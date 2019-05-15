(CNN) An Australian sportsman has become the country's first professional male soccer player to come out as openly gay.

In a lengthy post published on the Professional Footballers Australia's (PFA) website Tuesday, 26-year-old former A-league player Andy Brennan said he had thought about coming out for years.

"I can finally come out and say it," he wrote. "I'm gay."

Brennan signed with the A-league's Newcastle Jets for two seasons in 2015. He now plays for lower league Melbourne club Green Gully Cavaliers.

The PFA confirmed to CNN that Brennan is the first professional male footballer to publicly come out. CNN has reached out to Brennan for comment.

🗣 "For people wondering why it is important for me to share this - the reality is, is that no straight person has to ever question how those around them might respond to their sexuality."



In My Words @AndyBrennan36 https://t.co/LgZubghLZx — The PFA (@thepfa) May 14, 2019