(CNN) There were f-bombs of joy emitted from New Orleans -- and likely many were spewed out of despair in New York.

Despite having just a 6% chance to land the No. 1 pick, the New Orleans Pelicans won the draft lottery on Tuesday in Chicago -- and likely the Zion Williamson sweepstakes. It gives New Orleans the rights to the top spot in the NBA draft, which takes place June 20.

The Memphis Grizzlies, who also had a 6% chance, moved up to second. The New York Knicks -- who at 14% had the highest odds along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns of winning the pick -- received the third pick.

Williamson, who was on hand for the lottery, told ESPN he still felt nervous even after the lottery results were announced, saying that it was a lot to take in.

"It's definitely a possibility (of going to New Orleans), but it's not sure until it actually happens," Williamson said.