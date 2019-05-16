Greek journalist's car targeted in reported bomb attack

(CNN)A car belonging to a reporter was targeted by a bomb blast in northern Athens, CNN affiliate CNN Greece reported.
The bomb exploded at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday outside Mina Karamitrou's home in the northern Athens suburb of Papagou, according to CNN Greece. No one was injured in the attack, but Karamitrou's car was destroyed.
Karamitrou is a police reporter for CNN Greece, a news organization that is editorially independent of CNN. CNN Greece Editor-in-Chief Adamos Zachariadis said Karamitrou was at home at the time of the attack. Police have opened an investigation into what happened, he said.
The Committee to Protect Journalists called on Greek authorities to ensure the safety of Karamitrou, to thoroughly investigate the bombing and to "hold those responsible to account."
Free press 'non-negotiable'
Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos condemned the attack. "The freedom of the press, which Mina Karamitrou serves, is non-negotiable," Tzanakopoulos said Tuesday.
The attack was "unacceptable and reprehensible and the perpetrators will be held accountable," he added.
In a tweet, Greek Minister of Civil Protection Olga Gerovasili said such attacks are "unequivocally reprehensible."
CNN Greece, in a statement posted online, said the bombing was "an attack on the entire journalistic world."